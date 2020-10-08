Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad SHO sent to police lines for threatening former DySP

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had ordered a probe against the SHO, taking cognisance of two viral videos, in one of which former Ghaziabad DySP Rajkumar Pandey, who was later transferred to Mahoba district, has made the allegation. In the second video, a burqa-clad woman has accused the SHO of molesting her.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:57 IST
Ghaziabad SHO sent to police lines for threatening former DySP

The Ghaziabad police has attached a Station House Officer (SHO) to the police lines over allegations that he threatened to kill a former deputy SP of the district and molested a woman complainant in his office. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had ordered a probe against the SHO, taking cognisance of two viral videos, in one of which former Ghaziabad DySP Rajkumar Pandey, who was later transferred to Mahoba district, has made the allegation.

In the second video, a burqa-clad woman has accused the SHO of molesting her. Loni SHO Bijendra Bhadana has been transferred to police lines based on the report from the Investigating Officer (IO) probing the allegations against him.

The action has been taken so that he may not affect the inquiry, SSP Naithani told PTI. The senior official said the transfer orders would remain in effect till the probe culminates. A report was submitted by DSP (crime branch) Alok Dubey, the IO of the case, for transferring the SHO.

Inspector Umesh Panwar has been posted as SHO Tronica city in Loni sub-district, replacing Omprakash, who has been posted to Loni Kotwali, Naithani said. Additional SHO of Teela mode Brij Mohan has been shifted to the anti-human trafficking unit. Eight sub-inspectors have been transferred from police lines to Dial 112 service, the SSP added.

The SHO against whom the allegations were made has said he would eagerly await the probe report "when the truth will come out"..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation

Valencia coach Javi Gracia has revealed he offered to resign in protest at the Liga clubs failure to sign any players in the close season despite a series of high profile departures but ultimately decided to stay. To avoid any rumours circu...

Judges, fracking and a fly: Six takeaways from the U.S. vice presidential debate

Wednesday nights matchup between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris unfolded largely free of the chaos that marred last weeks debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. ...

Facebook, Twitter dismantle global array of disinformation networks

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down more than a dozen disinformation networks used by political and state-backed groups in multiple countries to deceive users on their platforms. In separate statements, the two...

UK tells India Mallya can't be extradited till resolution of secret legal matter

The UK has conveyed to India that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited till the resolution of a secret legal matter, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. India has been pressing the UK to extradite Mallya aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020