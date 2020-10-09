Priest dies after being attacked by land grabbers in Rajasthan

A priest died after being set on fire allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on temple land in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Friday. The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village on Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. Vaishnav succumbed to injuries on Thursday night.

“Two accused have been rounded up and are being interrogated,” SP, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa, said. Police said the accused wanted to encroach upon the land of the temple. “A case of attempt to murder was registered yesterday and now it will be converted into a murder case after the death of the priest,” the SP said. Targeting the state government over the incident, the opposition BJP charged that the law and order situation has worsened in the state under Congress rule.

“There is no fear of law among criminals who are roaming freely under Congress rule. People are living under fear while criminals have no fear. This is the situation when the chief minister himself is holding the home portfolio,” BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters. Condemning the incident, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said in a statement that the way crime graph is increasing in the state, it is clear that no woman, child, elderly person or Dalit is safe in the state. “The Congress government of the state should now wake from slumber and should get the family justice by getting strict punishment to the culprits,” she said. PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the police have already caught the main accused.

Vaishnav's family members have demanded action against the SHO, investigation by a deputy rank official, compensation and government job to a family member..