Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Prisons dept to prepare updated list of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Department of Prisons to prepare an updated list of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara, undergoing life sentence for conspiring to assassinate former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:56 IST
HC asks Prisons dept to prepare updated list of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Department of Prisons to prepare an updated list of cases pending against Jagtar Singh Hawara, undergoing life sentence for conspiring to assassinate former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Hawara has approached the high court seeking direction to the authorities to update his case details in the prison records, alleging that their inaction is preventing him from exercising his legal rights like parole, furlough and suspension of sentence pending appeal.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the Department of Prisons, submitted before Justice A J Bhambhani that as per the information available with the Delhi Prisons, there are 37 cases against Hawara. Mehra along with advocate Chaitanya Gosain said best efforts will be made to collate the list of cases along with their present status after collecting information from various courts outside Delhi and sought four weeks time for the purpose.

The judge said, “Accordingly let an updated list be prepared and supplied to the petitioner (Hawara) before the next date of hearing.” A copy will also be placed before the court which listed the matter for further hearing on December 11. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Hawara, said due to the prisoner’s incarceration, he is unable to track other cases in which he is implicated and hearings are going on.

He said due to this he has faced adverse orders in cases outside Delhi and he is unable to be present in the hearings. He added that since dates of hearings are not available with Hawara, who is lodged in Tihar Jail and he may suffer from adverse consequences.

Mehra also submitted that they do not have information of all the cases pending against Hawara as most of them are pending in Punjab. Hawara, in his petition filed through advocates Rudro Chatterjee and Shariq Nisar, said neither the authorities are updating the prison record of the cases against him on the basis of documents sought to be supplied by him nor they are making any efforts to procure information about the cases against him.

The plea said this has resulted in preventing him from exercising any of his remedies in respect of release from the prison. It added that this is a mandatory duty of the authorities to keep up to date record of all the cases pending against an inmate.

Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, the mastermind in the killing of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995, was sentenced to death penalty on July 31, 2007 by a Punjab court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on October, 12, 2010 commuted the death penalty of Hawara and sentenced him to life imprisonment "till death" in the chief minister's murder case.

17 persons, including the then CM, were killed and 15 others were injured in the incident. Hawara, along with five others, had also been awarded seven years jail term in the 2005 Liberty and Satyam cinema in Delhi blasts case of May 22, 2005.

In 2004, Hawara had escaped from maximum security jail at Burail in Punjab along with 2 other Sikh prisoners by digging a 90-feet tunnel with his bare hands..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

German hospitals warn of staff shortages amid surging coronavirus cases

German hospitals warned of staff shortages on Friday, saying the sharp rise in new coronavirus infections also meant medics, nurses and support staff were getting sick or needing to isolate, leading to strains in providing care for patients...

Daily English COVID cases double in a week as UK struggles with resurgent virus

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. New cases of COVID-19 in England were...

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its foiling F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drast...

S Rly clarifies on media reports, no NMR service from Oct 10

Coimbatore, Oct 9 PTI The Salem division ofSouthern Railway on Friday clarified that Nilgiris MountainRail NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam wouldnot resume from Saturday as was reported in a section of themediaThere were news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020