4 prison officials booked after man arrested in ganja case dies in custody

Four prison officials in Kerala have been booked after a man arrested in a ganja case allegedly died in custody and the post-mortem report indicated torture, a senior police official said. The post-mortem report of Shameer (32), who died at the Thrissur Medical Collage on October 1, revealed that he had multiple injuries, sources said. He was admitted there after complaining of uneasiness.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 10-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 15:55 IST
He was admitted there after complaining of uneasiness.

He was admitted there after complaining of uneasiness. "We have registered a case against four prison officials who were posted at the Covid First Line Treatment Centre on the day he was admitted. The investigation is on," the official told PTI.

Shameer, his wife and two others were arrested here on September29 with 10 kg of ganja, which they had allegedly procured from Andhra Pradesh. A local court had remanded all the accused on September 29 and they were taken to the CFLTC at Ambilikala here.

"When he was brought to the CFLTC, there was an injury in his face and it was recorded. He showed violent withdrawal symptoms. He was taken to the general hospital on September 30 from where he tried to escape, after which the doctors referred him to the medical college," a senior jail official said.

He said Shameer was taken to the medical college on September 30 evening, but died on October 1..

