Maha: Man held for posing as IFS officer, duping job aspirants

A 52-year-old man has beenarrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Foreign Serviceofficer and duping people with bogus government job offers,police said on Saturday

Prem Vakapalli, who hails from Karnataka, used to tellpeople he was attached to the ministry of external affairs(MEA) as a Class I officer, said Senior Inspector VC Labde ofNalasopara police station

"He showed job seekers fake IDs, bogus appointmentletters etc. Once he collected money from the victim, he woulddisappear. After one such person filed a complaint here, wearrested Vakapalli," Labde said.