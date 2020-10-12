Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat as rep PIL for minimum standards for mental health establishments: HC to Centre

"Since till date respondent 2 (Delhi government) has neither issued any notification prescribing minimum standards for such establishments nor has clarified whether such establishments shall be treated as mental health establishments, persons with mental illness are finding it difficult to approach such entities," the petition had claimed. He had also said that under the Act, every person has the right to make an 'advance directive' which specifies how he/she, suffering from any mental illness, wishes to be cared for and treated or not treated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:09 IST
Treat as rep PIL for minimum standards for mental health establishments: HC to Centre
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to treat as a representation a PIL seeking notification of minimum standards for different categories of mental health establishments as mandated under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed that the representation be decided in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The direction came after the central government said the draft minimum standards are ready and would be published/notified as soon as they are finalised. The court said the decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and disposed of the petition by lawyer and mental health activist, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who had contended that under the Act the minimum standards have to be notified within 18 months of commencement of the statute, but the same has not been done yet.

Bansal had said this indicates a "casual approach" on the part of the Centre and the Delhi government with regard to implementation of the Act. The petition had said there are many establishments in the country which claim they can cure or treat mentally ill people through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy. "However, these establishments never register themselves with the Central Mental Health Authority or State Mental Health Authority as required under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. "Since till date respondent 2 (Delhi government) has neither issued any notification prescribing minimum standards for such establishments nor has clarified whether such establishments shall be treated as mental health establishments, persons with mental illness are finding it difficult to approach such entities," the petition had claimed.

He had also said that under the Act, every person has the right to make an 'advance directive' which specifies how he/she, suffering from any mental illness, wishes to be cared for and treated or not treated. However, the regulations for specifying the manner of making the 'advance directive' have also not been notified, the petition had claimed.

It had also sought a direction to the Centre to issue regulations on the manner of making advance directives for treatment as provided under the Act.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to install fibre internet lines in all court complexes

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking the installation of fiber lines of all telecom operators in every court complex in the city to ensure faster internet for the effective hearing of cases via video conferenc...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reunites with 'Serious Men' producers for Umesh Shukla's next film

Almost a week after the Netflix release of Nawazuddin Siddiquis Serious Men, its producers are all set to reunite with the actor for a film, which is to be co-produced by Oh My God filmmaker Umesh Shukla. Film critic and trade analyst Taran...

Ladakh will have 40-50 more bridges for better connectivity within next one year, says BRO DG

On the inauguration of 44 bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in seven States and Union Territories, its Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh on Monday said that the organisation is going three times its cap...

Crimes against women increasing, allegations being levelled against victims: Priyanka Gandhi

Crimes against women are increasing but instead of listening to the victims, allegations are being levelled against them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday adding that now women have to take the responsibility for the saf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020