Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea challenges various provisions of PMLA: HC seeks Centre, ED stand

Jain, represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, has also sought directions to the Centre to frame guidelines with regard to attachment, search, seizures and valuation of property by the Enforcement Directorate, "in order to ensure fair and transparent functioning" of the agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:16 IST
Plea challenges various provisions of PMLA: HC seeks Centre, ED stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea challenging various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the central government and ED seeking their stand, by November 12, on the petition by a doctor.

The plea, by Dr Kapil Jain, also seeks setting aside the provisional attachment order of March 17 issued against him under the PMLA. The money laundering case against the petitioner relates to the alleged commission of fraud to the tune of Rs 2,300 crore by Surya Vvinayak Industries Ltd. and its directors, one of whom is Jain.

Initially a case was registered by CBI on the complaint by the Assistant General Manager of Punjab National Bank's Barakhamba Road branch here in 2013. Thereafter, in February 2015, the ED registered an ECIR against the suspected/accused persons, including the petitioner, for commission of offences of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code which are scheduled offences under the PMLA.

Subsequently, provisional attachment orders were issued by the agency against the petitioner. Jain, represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, has also sought directions to the Centre to frame guidelines with regard to attachment, search, seizures and valuation of property by the Enforcement Directorate, "in order to ensure fair and transparent functioning" of the agency.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in challenge for premiership

Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet with the king on Tuesday to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nations political dra...

PepsiCo setting up potato chips production unit in UP with Rs 814 cr investment

PepsiCo is setting up a potato chips production unit in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 814 crore, officials said here on Monday. The greenfield new unit is being set up in Kosi, Mathura, on 35 acres of land provided by the UP State ...

Up to 15,000 German soldiers to support battle against pandemic

Germany will deploy up to 15,000 soldiers to reinforce civilian authorities increasingly stretched in their battle against rising numbers of coronavirus infections that have reached the highest level since April, the Defence Ministry said o...

ADB, govt ink USD 570 million loan agreement

Multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank on Monday said it has inked loan agreement worth USD 570 million about Rs 4,180 crore with the Centre to fund public infrastructure building and strengthen urban local bodies in Rajasthan a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020