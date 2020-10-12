Nagpur: Woman gets husband killed by 2 for Rs 50,000; arrested

A 37-year-old woman was booked in Nagpur for allegedly hiring contract killers to get rid of her husband, police said on Monday. Devika was held along with Chandan Natthuji Diyewar (28) for allegedly killing her husband Jaideep Lokhande, a Kelwad police station official said.

"Contract killer Sunil Malviya, a native of Madhya Pradesh is absconding. Jaideep was found murdered, with his throat slit, on Saturday morning. We found Devika's answers on the incident evasive. On questioning her after going through the deceased's phone records, she confessed to the crime. Chandan has said he helped Devika as Jaideep used to drink and beat her," the official added.

He said the duo accepted Rs 50,000 from Devika and killed Lokhande late Friday night when he was returning from a party..