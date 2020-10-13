Minor reshuffle of IPS officers in AP; DIG Intelligence Vijay
C M Thrivikram Varma, who was also on wait, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Guntur Range. Intelligence DIG G Vijay Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary (Home).
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday gave postings to three IPS officers on wait and transferred two others in a minor reshuffle. Rajiv Kumar Meena of the 1995 batch, transferred out as Visakhapatnam city police commissioner two months ago, was given a new posting as Additional Director General of Police (Greyhounds and Octopus-Operations).
Shanka Brata Bagchi has been transferred from the Anti- Corruption Bureau and posted as Inspector General, AP Special Police Battalionsin the existing vacancy, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney. C M Thrivikram Varma, who was also on wait, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Guntur Range.
Intelligence DIG G Vijay Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary (Home). Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who reported to AP on inter-cadre deputation from Karnataka, has been posted as Superintendent of Police in the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, the order said. PTI DBV VS VS
