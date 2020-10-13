Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt opposes in SC bail granted to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in gang-rape case

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail granted to former state minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds in connection with a gang-rape case registered against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:04 IST
UP govt opposes in SC bail granted to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in gang-rape case
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail granted to former state minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds in connection with a gang-rape case registered against him. A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was informed by the Uttar Pradesh government that Prajapati doesn't require hospitalisation for any treatment.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju read the medical reports of Prajapati, and said this medical certificate is of an earlier date, earmarking the need for treatment by super-specialty hospitals; however, another medical board had later stated that he can be treated in the jail itself. He said that for seven months Prajapati has been in jail and his condition is said to be stable. "No treatment for Prajapati that requires hospitalisation," said Raju.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Prajapati, told the bench that his regular bail has not been decided for three years and High Court has refrained from deciding it as this case is pending. "The alleged offender seems to have a political background. It does not matter how serious the offence is, we are not looking at the nature of the offence as far as bail is concerned. Bail, not jail is the rule," Dhavan contended.

Humane treatment in jail and threat to a persons' health are considerations that cannot be overlooked, Dhavan added. He further argued that eight reports show Prajapati's illness. He is also diabetic and other cumulative health aspects have to be seen like respiratory problems, kidney problems, etc, Dhavan said adding that "this man is seriously sick."

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the bench reserved its order and observed that let his regular bail be heard on merit (by the High Court). Earlier, the top court had stayed the September 3 order of the Allahabad High Court order granting two months interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh minister Prajapati on medical grounds.

The court had issued notice to Prajapati and sought his response on a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the High Court order. The Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail while taking into account his medical condition, which was confirmed by the medical status report. Prajapati is under trial in connection with a gang-rape case and was in jail since March 2017.

The case was registered against Prajapati in 2017 at Gautampalli Police Station in Lucknow after a Chitrakoot-based woman had alleged that Prajapati and his six aides had gang-raped her and attempted to outrage the modesty of her minor daughter when he was a minister in the state. Initially, the Uttar Pradesh Police had allegedly refused to register an FIR against Prajapati. Thereafter, the woman had approached the Supreme Court and had sought the court's direction for lodging an FIR. After the order of the top court, the FIR was registered against Prajapati under alleged gang rape and sexual harassment.

However, the woman had later withdrawn her statement by filing an application in the special MP-MLA court in Prayagraj in 2019. She retracted her statement in the court saying that the Prajapati did not rape her but two of his aides did. Prajapati had maintained that he had been falsely implicated in the present case. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

8-yr-old boy raises nearly Rs 2 lakh to pay board exam fee of over 100 poor students

By Amit Pandey An 8-year-old student of a private school in Delhi managed to raise around Rs 2 lakh to pay the board exam fee of more than 100 government school students who could not afford the fee due to financial hardships.Adhiraaj Sejwa...

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.The Russia-broker...

Services of two policemen terminated in Mahoba trader death case

The services of two absconding policemen, including an SHO, were terminated Tuesday after the SIT, probing the death of a stone trader due to gun shot wounds in Mohoba district last month, found them guilty in the case, a senior UP police o...

SAD to hold rally at Nabha on November 2 demanding arrest of Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Scheduled Caste wing on Tuesday announced that the party would hold a massive rally at Nabha on November 2 to demand the immediate sack and arrest of SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, even as it urged al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020