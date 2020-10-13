Around 90,000 applicants yet to get benefit of PM Gramin Awas Yojana: BJP MP

Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday wrote to the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana secretary, saying around 90,000 applicants in Uttarakhand are yet to get its benefit in the absence of a target set by the Centre for states. In a letter to the secretary, Bhatt said the allocation under the scheme is to be made against 90,000 applications in the state

Though money has been sanctioned for the scheme, the allocation against the applications has not started in the absence of a target, which is set by the Centre for all states, he wrote. Bhatt requested the officer to expedite the process so that eligible beneficiaries could avail of the scheme. Bhatt said the implementation of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana was also facing impediments in the state due to some minor technical glitch.