UP CM takes action against chairman of UP State Food Commission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of all powers and vehicle facilities with immediate effect of Chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Food Commission Nand Kishore Yadav and Member Dr. Ismail Khan. The Chief Minister's office tweeted this information today. The Chief Minister has taken this decision with the objective of impartial editing of the prevailing inquiry in respect of complaints of corruption and irregularities in the discharge of duties against both the above officials.

The powers of both the officials will remain suspended till the conclusion of the inquiry is obtained. It is noteworthy that the State Government had received such complaints against both the officials at various levels. Former member Dr. Dinesh Chandra Mishra is also named among the accused, though he has retired. (ANI)

