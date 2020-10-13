Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM takes action against chairman of UP State Food Commission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of all powers and vehicle facilities with immediate effect of Chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Food Commission Nand Kishore Yadav and Member Dr. Ismail Khan.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:19 IST
UP CM takes action against chairman of UP State Food Commission
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of all powers and vehicle facilities with immediate effect of Chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Food Commission Nand Kishore Yadav and Member Dr. Ismail Khan. The Chief Minister's office tweeted this information today. The Chief Minister has taken this decision with the objective of impartial editing of the prevailing inquiry in respect of complaints of corruption and irregularities in the discharge of duties against both the above officials.

The powers of both the officials will remain suspended till the conclusion of the inquiry is obtained. It is noteworthy that the State Government had received such complaints against both the officials at various levels. Former member Dr. Dinesh Chandra Mishra is also named among the accused, though he has retired. (ANI)

Also Read: Over one crore COVID-19 tests conducted in UP so far: Yogi Adityanath

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the countrys top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands. In Canad...

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

Citigroup Incs outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immedia...

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020