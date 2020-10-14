Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 63,509 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 72,39,390

With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:10 IST
With spike of 63,509 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 72,39,390
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It is important to note that the rise in COVID-19 cases has been on the decline in the country, while around 56 thousand cases were reported yesterday, the rise today has stayed is a little over 60-thousand.

Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,26,876 active cases, and 63,01,928 cured and discharged or migrated cases. Further, with 706 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,10,586 in the country.

With 2,05,884 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 12,97,252 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,701 died so far. Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,13,478 active cases; while 6,02,505 people have recovered, 10,123 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has 42,855 active and over seven lakh cured cases, besides 6,291 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 43,239 active cases, with 6,12,320 recoveries, alongside 10,371 fatalities.

Delhi's count of active cases is at 21,490, while over 2.8 lakh patients have recovered, besides 5,854 dying by COVID. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for Covid-19 in the country crossed the 9-crore mark.

A total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Tuesday. This includes 11,45,015 samples tested on October 13. The MoHFW said that India continues to report one of the lowest COVID-19 cases and lowest deaths per million population in the world. It added that India's recoveries are the highest in the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand reports 701 new COVID-19 cases, seven fresh fatalities

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 93,736 as 701 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the states coronavirus death toll to 805,...

European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday as Johnson Johnsons move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while bank stocks tracked a slide in bond yields on bets of more stimulus by the European Central...

Within India, we can make any type of missile that armed forces want: DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy

By Ajit K Dubey Buoyed up by the strength of successful missile test in last 40 days, DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday said India has achieved self-reliance in the field of missile systems and can produce whatever is required by the...

Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infrastructure on major highways

The government has invited proposals for the installation of charging stations from entities that intend to build and operate charging infrastructure on major highways and expressways in the country. The Department of Heavy Industries has f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020