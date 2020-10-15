Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three booked for doing stunts on ledge of Mumbai high-rise

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly performing stunts on a ledge of a high-rise building in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:23 IST
Three booked for doing stunts on ledge of Mumbai high-rise

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly performing stunts on a ledge of a high-rise building in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Thursday. A video of dangerous stunts performed on the ledge of the top-most floor of the 23-storey Bharat SRA building went viral on social media and came to the notice of the local police, an official said.

While one of the men is seen doing handstands on the narrow slab, two others are seen shooting the video, which was later uploaded on Instagram, he said. An FIR under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the trio and no arrests have been made so far, the official added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Girl conceived to donate bone marrow saves brother's life

A one-year-old girl, conceived by her parents through IVF specifically for the purpose of donating her bone marrow to their thalassemic son, has succeeded in saving her six-year-old brothers life. Baby Kavya was born a year ago through In-V...

Two Sikh women allege online harassment in Pakistan's KPK

Two Sikh women in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have filed a court case against alleged threats and harassment on social media. In the complaint, filed under 22A of Pakistan Penal Code on Wednesday, the plaintiffs alleged Shah Alam ...

Cypriot parliament speaker quits in wake of cash-for-passports controversy

The speaker of Cypruss parliament resigned on Thursday in the wake of a cash-for-passports scandal which has embarrassed authorities in the EU member state.Demetris Syllouris is the second highest-ranking state official of Cyprus, and was d...

Pirelli reboots its R&D to stay on track through the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, RD chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink. With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020