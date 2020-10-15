Left Menu
Vietnam central bank governor to take senior party role

Hung will head the office of the party's central committee, a key decision-making body under the powerful politburo. He replaces Nguyen Van Nen, who will run the party's affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's economic hub, it said.

Vietnam's central bank governor Le Minh Hung has been appointed to a senior role in the ruling Communist Party, the government said on Thursday, without naming his successor.

The appointment comes as Vietnam's Communist Party shuffles officials ahead of its five-yearly congress in early 2021, when it will select members of a new central committee and politburo and choose a new general secretary, its highest-ranking official. Two sources familiar with the changes at the State Bank of Vietnam told Reuters its deputy governor, Nguyen Thi Hong, would most likely be promoted to governor.

Hung, 49, who became governor in April 2016, will remain in the post until the National Assembly approves the move when it meets later this month, the government said in a statement. Hung will head the office of the party's central committee, a key decision-making body under the powerful politburo.

He replaces Nguyen Van Nen, who will run the party's affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's economic hub, it said. (Editing by Martin Petty)

