Special Task Force to check extortion bids in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

A special task force was formed by the police on Friday to prevent incidents of extortion in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, officials said. The special anti-extortion task force, headed by Additional Commissioner of Police Rekha Lohani, will start the functioning on October 19 ahead of the Durga Puja, they said.

"Names of the people informing about extortion will be kept secret and they will also be awarded. We seek people's cooperation, without which the initiative will not be successful," said Commissioner of Police S Rarangi. A database of known extortionists will be created for exemplary action and a helpline number will be issued for the public, he said.

Review meetings will be held every 15 days at the police station level and DCP level, officials said. The police have recently arrested some people on charges of extortion, they said.

Odisha's Director General of Police Abhay also held a review meeting on the growing incidents of extortion. He directed action against organised extortion in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, an official statement said, adding that the police have been instructed to ensure a peaceful Durga Puja in the twin city.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch STF of Odisha Police busted a racket dealing with illegal arms and arrested two persons from the Chandaka area. Two pistols, five revolvers, a single-barrel gun and live bullets were seized from them following a raid in the area, said Crime Branch ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi.

The accused were identified as Rakesh and Bikash, he said.