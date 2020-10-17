Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas across the state in the last two days.
She has also visited a few marquees and urged everyone to follow the safety norms. Banerjee inaugurated renowned pujas like Khidderpore 25 Pally, Behala Notun Dal, Barisha Club, Ajeya Sanghati, 41 Pally and Hindustan Club during the day and praised the intricate artwork on the marquees.
The five-day Durga Puja festivities will begin on October 22.
