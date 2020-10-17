Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas across the state in the last two days. She has also visited a few marquees and urged everyone to follow the safety norms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:05 IST
Mamata inaugurates several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday inaugurated several well-known Durga Pujas in Kolkata and urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the festivities. Banerjee has virtually inaugurated over 70 Durga Pujas across the state in the last two days.

She has also visited a few marquees and urged everyone to follow the safety norms. Banerjee inaugurated renowned pujas like Khidderpore 25 Pally, Behala Notun Dal, Barisha Club, Ajeya Sanghati, 41 Pally and Hindustan Club during the day and praised the intricate artwork on the marquees.

The five-day Durga Puja festivities will begin on October 22.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter appears to backtrack on blocking New York Post article

Twitter Inc on Friday appeared to backtrack on its decision to block links to a New York Post article about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son, despite reaffirming the ban late on Thursday.Republicans who had decried Twitters ...

COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs...

Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The mea...

Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one

When Tiler Peck started giving Instagram ballet classes from her moms kitchen in California this spring a way of staying in shape and keeping in touch with dance fans she initially thought maybe 20 people would tune in. She was startled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020