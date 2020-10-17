Left Menu
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to exclude illegal immigrants from representation

Trump "seeks to reallocate political power among the states and to weaken the political influence of states with larger populations of undocumented immigrants," the challengers said in a court filing. They alleged the policy could also deter people from participating in the census and argue that it violates both the Constitution and the Census Act, a federal law that outlines how the census is conducted.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 02:43 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear oral arguments over President Donald Trump's effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states. The court, likely to soon have a 6-3 conservative majority if the Republican-controlled Senate confirms Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett, will hear the case on Nov. 30.

The challengers to Trump's July directive, including various states led by New York, cities, counties and immigrant rights groups, said it could leave several million people uncounted and likely cause California, Texas and New Jersey to lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Trump "seeks to reallocate political power among the states and to weaken the political influence of states with larger populations of undocumented immigrants," the challengers said in a court filing.

They alleged the policy could also deter people from participating in the census and argue that it violates both the Constitution and the Census Act, a federal law that outlines how the census is conducted. A three-judge panel ruled against the administration in September.

