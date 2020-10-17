Left Menu
Sivasankar shifted to Tvm Medical college hospital

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:46 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI): Suspended IAS Officer M Sivasankar, facing probe in the gold smuggling case, was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical college hospital on Saturday from the private hospital where he was earlier admitted. The former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister had been shifted to the hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness on being served notice by the Customs to appear before them at 6 PM.

In a medical bulletin, the PRS hospital, where he was first taken to, ruled out stroke, but MRI of the spine revealed multiple disc prolapse in the lumbar and cervical region. His angiogram was normal.

The back pain was due to lumbar disc prolapse compressing the spinal roots, the bulletin said and advised a second opinion from a higher centre. As the suspended IAS officer was being shifted to the medical college hospital, some hospital personnel allegedly tried to prevent television cameramen from taking shots.

Media personnel alleged that some of their colleagues were assaulted by a hospital staff member. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the action of a security guard who allegedly attacked the video journalists.

In a statement, the KUWJ said without any provocation, the security man attacked the television cameramen who were doing their duty. Three cameras were damaged in the incident, the union said and sought compensation.

The security guard has been arrested.PTI UDBN WELCOME WELCOME.

