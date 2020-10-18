Left Menu
Lobster facility fire in Nova Scotia 'suspicious,' Canadian minister says

Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Saturday described the fire that destroyed a lobster facility in southwest Nova Scotia as "suspicious", adding that he has authorized more Royal Canadian Mounted Police to keep peace in the region where fishery tensions have escalated.

"I am deeply concerned about the suspicious fire and confident that investigators will find the answers they need to hold those responsible to account", Blair said in a statement. Image Credit: Wikipedia

"I have now approved a request from Nova Scotia's Attorney General to enhance the presence of contracted RCMP resources as needed in that jurisdiction in order to keep the peace", he added. Earlier in the day, the fire - also described as suspicious by the police - led to a man being admitted in hospital with life-threatening injuries, the RCMP said.

