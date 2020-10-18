KKR set SRH 164-run target in IPL

KKR set SRH 164-run target in IPLPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:27 IST
Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PT) Invited to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 163 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match, here on Sunday
Shubhman Gill top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while T Natarajan took two wickets for SRH
Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders: 163 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Gill 36, E Morgan 34, D Karthik 29 not out; T Natarajan 2/40).
