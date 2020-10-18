KKR set SRH 164-run target in IPL

Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PT) Invited to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 163 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match, here on Sunday

Shubhman Gill top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while T Natarajan took two wickets for SRH

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders: 163 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Gill 36, E Morgan 34, D Karthik 29 not out; T Natarajan 2/40).