MoS Muraleedharan denies CPI-M's allegation that Centre was pressurising probe agencies in gold smuggling case

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday denied allegations made by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) that the Centre was pressurising investigating agencies in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The allegation of CPI(M) that the government of India is pressurising the investigating agencies in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case has no substance. It is politically motivated."

"Now that the connection of the smuggling case with the higher-ups in the government comes out one by one, the CPI(M) wants to defend themselves. And for that, they are levelling baseless allegations," he added. He further demanded the resignation of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"That was not a new demand. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been raising this demand for the last three months. I reiterated the other day because many new incidents have come out. Based on those incidents, it becomes imperative that the CM quit." Commenting on the hospitalisation of former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister M Sivasankar, who was also accused of being involved in the case, he said "The law will take its own course. And treatment will take its own course."

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)