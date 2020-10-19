Left Menu
Abdullah's interrogation part of Centre's 'vindictive' politics: People's Alliance

Such "tactics" will not dampen the conglomerate's resolve for restoration of statehood and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, it said in a statement. The Alliance was formed on October 15 to carry forward the Gupkar Declaration seeking restoration of the status quo of the erstwhile state as it existed on August 4 last year through Constitutional means.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:40 IST
Abdullah's interrogation part of Centre's 'vindictive' politics: People's Alliance
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

People's Alliance, a newly formed conglomerate of mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday condemned the interrogation of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and termed it as part of the "vindictive politics" practised by the Centre to eliminate dissent and disagreement across the country. Such "tactics" will not dampen the conglomerate's resolve for restoration of statehood and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, it said in a statement.

The Alliance was formed on October 15 to carry forward the Gupkar Declaration seeking restoration of the status quo of the erstwhile state as it existed on August 4 last year through Constitutional means. "It is stated that the Central Government unnerved by the unity amongst the people across all the regions and communities to pursue the goals of Gupkar Declaration and support extended to it by political parties and civil society groups at the national level is resorting to a game of witch-hunt and suppression," the Alliance said in its statement. Condemning the Enforcement Directorate's action, the group said it was part of the "vindictive politics practiced by the Central government to kill dissent and disagreement across the country". In the present case, the action has been taken "to silence the genuine demand for reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019" under which the state was bifurcated into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir -- and the special status guaranteed under Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution was abrogated.

"The Alliance has reminded the Central government that such tactics are not to dampen the will of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to have the Constitutional status realised," it said. The Alliance also urged the Centre to realise "the dangers in this process of witch-hunting and intimidation" and desist from such "vindictive designs". "Dialogue with all stakeholders remains the only option to address the deepening uncertainty in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," the statement said. The People's Alliance came into existence on October 15 after the release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti from detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). She was among a host of politicians detained last year after the Centre announced abrogation of the special status. Abdullah and his son Omar were released from detention in March this year.

The People's Alliance, mainly comprising the NC, the PDP, CPI-M, Sajjad Lone's People's Conference, Awami National Conference and other smaller parties, had decided to format the conglomerate which will work for ensuring that the Gupkar Declaration seeking restoration of the status quo as on August 4 last year is implemented completely through Constitutional means. The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Abdullah, a Lok Sabha MP, for several hours in connection with a money laundering probe related to a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

