Teenage girl falls from roof after being chased by monkeys, dies in UP

The girl, a student of class 8, had gone to the roof to remove dry clothes when she was chased by monkeys at Nolly village in the Bhopa police station area, they said. She was rushed to a hospital where doctor declared her dead on arrival.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:22 IST
Teenage girl falls from roof after being chased by monkeys, dies in UP

A 13-year-old girl died after she fell from the roof of her house as she was chased by a troop of monkeys in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The girl, a student of class 8, had gone to the roof to remove dry clothes when she was chased by monkeys at Nolly village in the Bhopa police station area, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctor declared her dead on arrival. In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the Ganga Canal in the Bhopa police station area of the district, police said.

