Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses to interfere with administrative order making pleas with attested affidavits mandatory

The court was hearing a petition by an 82-year-old woman, who is currently residing in a senior citizen home in Jalandhar and is embroiled in various litigations with her sons here, seeking to strike down the August 28 order which makes it mandatory to do filing with an attested affidavit and court fees. The cases which are not accompanied with the court fees and attested affidavits shall be returned under objection, the office order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:10 IST
HC refuses to interfere with administrative order making pleas with attested affidavits mandatory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to interfere with its administrative order making it mandatory to file petitions and suits with affidavits duly attested by the oath commissioner. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said as things have normalised to a large extent, the exemptions granted earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation have been done away with.

"We are of the view that the office order of August 28 does not deserve any interference as the things have normalised to a large extent and unlock guidelines have been issued by the Union of India and Delhi government and the exemptions granted earlier have been done away with," the bench said. The court was hearing a petition by an 82-year-old woman, who is currently residing in a senior citizen home in Jalandhar and is embroiled in various litigations with her sons here, seeking to strike down the August 28 order which makes it mandatory to do filing with an attested affidavit and court fees.

The cases which are not accompanied with the court fees and attested affidavits shall be returned under objection, the office order said. Advocate Deepak Khosla, representing the woman, said she has multiple cases pending before the high court and other subordinate court. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, she was residing in an old-age home in Punjab's Jalandhar and it was difficult for her to file duly attested affidavits along with her pleas.

He said a very pragmatic order, on suspending the requirement of mandatory filing of attested affidavits, was passed by the high court in March and urged it to set aside the August order on mandatory filing of attested affidavits. However, the high court refused the request and said times have changed now and someone can swear an affidavit on her behalf and the court cannot pass a blanket order on her plea.

To this, Khosla said there was nobody in Delhi in whose favour the woman can give power of attorney. The bench granted liberty to the woman to file an exemption application before each of the courts concerned explaining the facts and circumstances and seek permission to file attested affidavits later on.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa will not remain CM for long, his successor will be from north Karnataka: BJP MLA

Indicating a rebellion, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that B S Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The fo...

U.S. urges Brazil to 'keep critical eye' on China's role in economy

Top U.S. officials on Tuesday urged Brazil to carefully monitor Chinese investments in Brazil and moves by Beijing to expand its influence in Latin Americas largest economy through sale of 5G technology by Huawei Technologies. U.S. Trade Re...

Greece asks EU countries to halt military exports to Turkey

Greece has asked fellow European Union countries to halt military exports to Turkey, the countrys foreign minister said Tuesday, amid a deepening dispute between the two neighbors over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean. Nikos...

Pope wears mask for first time at public service

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world.The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Santa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020