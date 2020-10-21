Left Menu
#EndSARS: Lagos government declares 24-hour curfew

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@jidesanwoolu)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a 24-hour curfew effective from October 20 after the ongoing #EndSARS protests have been hijacked by the hoodlums.

Sanwo-Olu has disclosed this on his Twitter handle as quoted saying "I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

"As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #EndSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

"I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets."

Meanwhile, a group of people suspected to be hoodlums have burnt down the police station situated in the Orile-Iganmu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the suspected thugs used ongoing #EndSARS protests to burnt the police station.

