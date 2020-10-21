Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delivery man arrested for duping customer in south Delhi

In his police complaint, the complainant alleged that a delivery man working for Amazon had come to his house at Kidwai Nagar in south Delhi on October 1 to deliver a mobile phone he had ordered from Amazon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:07 IST
Delivery man arrested for duping customer in south Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man working for an e-commerce platform has been arrested for allegedly duping a customer by falsely telling him that his order has been cancelled and promising him a refund, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Manoj (22), is a resident of Kirti Nagar in west Delhi, they said. A probe was initiated after a complaint was received by a customer at K M Pur police station in south Delhi on October 19, police said. In his police complaint, the complainant alleged that a delivery man working for Amazon had come to his house at Kidwai Nagar in south Delhi on October 1 to deliver a mobile phone he had ordered from Amazon. But the delivery man informed him that his order had been cancelled and he would receive the refund soon, a senior police officer said.

However, when the man checked the status of his order, it showed that the mobile phone was delivered to him. He immediately contacted Amazon office regarding refund of the amount paid but the e-commerce platform told him that according to their enquiry, the mobile phone has been delivered to him, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "After conducting an enquiry, a case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and a team was formed to nab the accused." A raid was conducted and the accused delivery man was arrested. The customer's mobile phone was recovered from one Dharamvir to whom the accused had sold the mobile phone, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he deliberately showed the mobile phone as delivered in the company and kept it with himself as he was in need of money. He then told the customer that the order had been cancelled and assured him that his money will be refunded within a few days, the DCP said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maha minister

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. He Khadse will join NCP at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP, Patil told reporters here.Khadse...

EU countries back binding green farming schemes

European Union agriculture ministers agreed on Wednesday to set aside part of the blocs massive farming policy budget for programmes that protect the environment.The EU is nearing the end of a two-year struggle to overhaul its agriculture p...

Rugby-Lions to host Japan in June ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan ...

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was within reach if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020