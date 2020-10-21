Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plan to provide 100 pc tap connections to all households by 2021-22: Sikkim tells Centre

Sikkim has planned to provide 100 per cent tap connections in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. The state has planned to provide 100 per cent tap connections in all households by 2021-22," a statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:11 IST
Plan to provide 100 pc tap connections to all households by 2021-22: Sikkim tells Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim has planned to provide 100 per cent tap connections in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. All states and union territories are presenting the status of the provision of tap water connection to rural households as well as the institutional mechanisms in place and the way forward to ensure universal coverage under JJM

Sikkim also presented its mid-term progress to the National Jal Jeevan Mission. "Sikkim has around 1.05 lakh households, out of which 70,525 (67 per cent) households have tap water connections. The state has planned to provide 100 per cent tap connections in all households by 2021-22," a statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry said. The state has a good water supply infrastructure and water supply schemes in 411 villages, the statement said. Issues like preparation of Village Action Plan, constitution of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) were highlighted in the meeting. Emphasis was given on engaging voluntary organisations, NGOs, women self-help groups as implementation support agencies to handhold the local community for planning, implementation and operation and maintenance of water supply systems. The state was asked to organise training for capacity building of gram panchayat functionaries as well as other stakeholders and also to focus on skill development training in villages to create a pool of trained human resources at village level, which will be very helpful in implementation as well operation and maintenance (O&M) of water supply systems. It was also advised to carry out the mandatory chemical testing and bacteriological testing of drinking water sources. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt upgrades visitor experience at Giza pyramids site

Egypt has unveiled new visitor facilities on the plateau outside Cairo where the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx are situated, the countrys most visited heritage site and the sole remaining wonder of the ancient world. Developers...

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RCB

Scoreboard from IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore, here on WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders S Gill c Morris b N Saini 1 R Tripathi c de Villiers b M Siraj 1 N Rana ...

RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on WednesdaySkipper Eoin Morgans knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KK...

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020