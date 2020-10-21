Left Menu
Britain says trade talks with EU to resume this week

"Intensive talks will happen every day & begin tomorrow afternoon, 22 October, in London." A spokesperson from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a separate statement that there was no guarantee of success, but that Britain was clear that a deal was the best arrangement. "It takes two to reach an agreement," the spokesperson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:44 IST
Britain and the European Union will resume negotiations on a trade deal on Thursday afternoon, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday following a call with the EU's Michel Barnier.

"We have agreed that a basis for negotiations with the EU & @MichelBarnier has been re-established," Frost said on Twitter. "Intensive talks will happen every day & begin tomorrow afternoon, 22 October, in London."

A spokesperson from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a separate statement that there was no guarantee of success, but that Britain was clear that a deal was the best arrangement. "It takes two to reach an agreement," the spokesperson said. "It is entirely possible that negotiations will not succeed. If so, the UK will end the transition period on Australia terms and will prosper in doing so."

