UP govt sacks home guards official on corruption charges

Kripa Shankar Pandey has been dismissed on charges of irregularities in allotment of duties to home guards. According to a spokesman, a reply was sought from the official concerned six times during inquiry but no satisfactory reply was received from him.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:26 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered the dismissal of a senior home guards official, who was posted as district commandant, Lucknow in 2019, on charges of corruption. Kripa Shankar Pandey has been dismissed on charges of irregularities in allotment of duties to home guards.

According to a spokesman, a reply was sought from the official concerned six times during inquiry but no satisfactory reply was received from him. "Chief Minister @myogiadityanath G has ordered dismissal of the then district commandant Homeguards , Lucknow for financial irregularities in duty deployment of homeguard volunteers and fraud,” the CM's office said in a tweet.

On Monday, Adityanath had ordered the dismissal of district commandant of home guards, Bulandshahr Mukesh Kumar on charges of corruption. Last year, three videos had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar accepting money from home guard jawans.

A detailed inquiry was conducted which found all charges against Kumar to be true although he had pleaded that the videos were forged. Forensic examination of the videos had also found that there was no tampering, the spokesperson added.

