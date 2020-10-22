COVID-19: Govt relaxes export norms for nitrile gloves

The government on Thursday eased export norms for nitrile or nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) gloves, used by medical professionals, a move aimed at promoting shipments of the protective equipment

Export of these gloves were banned in the country in view of domestic requirements in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. "The export policy of nitrile/NBR gloves exported...is revised from prohibited to restricted category," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification

For products under a restricted category, an exporter would need a licence or permission from the government for exports.