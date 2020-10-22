27-year old man dies in mishap at chemical factory in Karnataka
PTI | Raichur | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:01 IST
A 27-year old man died and another injured when they inhaled poisonous vapour at a chemical factory here, police said on Thursday. Senior chemist R Lakshman, a resident of Telangana, and chemical operator Aravind (23) were working at the Raichur Laboratories when they inhaled poisonous gas which emanated due to the chemical reaction on Tuesday night, police said.
While Lakshman died on the spot, the other worker was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following a complaint by their families, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and use of chemical endangering human lives under the Indian Penal Code has been registered the factory management, including its owners, police said.
