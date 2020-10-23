Left Menu
Iran blacklists U.S. ambassador in Iraq, reciprocating U.S. move

Iran on Friday blacklisted the U.S. ambassador in Iraq and two other diplomats following a similar move by the United States against Iran's envoy to Baghdad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. "US Amb(assador) to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in ... assassination of Gen.

Iran on Friday blacklisted the U.S. ambassador in Iraq and two other diplomats following a similar move by the United States against Iran's envoy to Baghdad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"US Amb(assador) to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in ... assassination of Gen. (Qassem) Soleimani... Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

