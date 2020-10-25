Motor racing-Petrov replaced as Portuguese GP steward after bereavement

Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement, Formula One's governing body said on Saturday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Portugal's Bruno Correia, safety car driver in the Formula E series, would replace Petrov as a steward for Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.

Petrov's appointment had been criticised after he gave an interview last month criticising an anti-racism gesture by world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Russian had said Hamilton wearing a T-shirt calling for U.S. police to be arrested for the killing of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor was 'too much'.