Motor racing-Petrov replaced as Portuguese GP steward after bereavement
Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement, Formula One's governing body said on Saturday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Portugal's Bruno Correia, safety car driver in the Formula E series, would replace Petrov as steward for Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao. Petrov's appointment had been criticised after he gave an interview last month criticising an anti-racism gesture by world champion Lewis Hamilton.Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 01:23 IST
Russian Vitaly Petrov has been replaced as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward due to a personal bereavement, Formula One's governing body said on Saturday. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Portugal's Bruno Correia, safety car driver in the Formula E series, would replace Petrov as a steward for Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.
Petrov's appointment had been criticised after he gave an interview last month criticising an anti-racism gesture by world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Russian had said Hamilton wearing a T-shirt calling for U.S. police to be arrested for the killing of Black medical worker Breonna Taylor was 'too much'.
- READ MORE ON:
- Portuguese
- Lewis Hamilton
- Hamilton
- Breonna Taylor
- Russian
ALSO READ
Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole at Eifel Grand Prix
Chennnaiyin FC ropes in Portuguese attacker Isma
ISL: Portuguese forward Isma joins Chennaiyin FC
Cycling-Guerreiro wins Giro d'Italia ninth stage, fellow Portuguese Almeida retains pink
Praying for a miracle? COVID curbs hit Portuguese shrine's tourist trade