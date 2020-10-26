Man killed while trying to stop brawl in Latur
The incident happened at around 11:30pm on Sunday. "Ashok Kapse and his friend Mohit Bawane went to the house of Ajay Dinkar Pisal where the three started talking about a love affair. Matters heated up between Bawane and Pisal and Kapse tried to pacity them.PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:57 IST
A 26-year-old man was killed while trying to break up a brawl in Latur in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident happened at around 11:30pm on Sunday.
"Ashok Kapse and his friend Mohit Bawane went to the house of Ajay Dinkar Pisal where the three started talking about a love affair. Matters heated up between Bawane and Pisal and Kapse tried to pacity them. However, he was stabbed by Pisal's brother Vijay," a MIDC police station official said. Kapse was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital after which a murder case was registered and the Pisal siblings arrested, he added.
