Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong demands U'khand CM's resignation after HC orders CBI probe into graft charges

Umesh Sharma, the journalist, had filed a petition in the court, seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him for the social media post, in which he had claimed that one Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of Harendra Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat for the personal benefit of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Bank statements were also attached with the post in support of the allegations.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:22 IST
Cong demands U'khand CM's resignation after HC orders CBI probe into graft charges

A day after the Uttarakhand High Court directed the CBI to probe the corruption charges levelled by a journalist against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, opposition Congress demanded his resignation on moral grounds on Wednesday. "A chief minister, who does not tire of flaunting the state government's policy of zero tolerance to corruption, has no right to continue in office for a minute after an order like this," state Congress chief Pritam Singh said at a joint press conference, held along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat and the newly-appointed party in-charge for Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav.

Singh said the party is waiting for an appointment with Governor Baby Rani Maurya to seek her intervention in the matter. Harish Rawat described the court's order as "serious" and asked the chief minister to quit in order to facilitate an impartial probe into the case.  "After the high court's order, the chief minister should quit immediately to pave the way for an impartial probe into the charges against him," he said.

The Congress leader said the party will take up the matter with the governor and continue to fight for justice in the case, using its democratic rights. Yadav, who is on his first visit to Uttarakhand after assuming the party's charge of the state, said the court order for a CBI probe into the allegations against the chief Minister shows the gap between what the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says and what it does.

"It is shocking to see what the BJP government has come to in Uttarakhand after coming to power in 2017 promising clean governance," he said. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Indira Hridayesh and former state Congress chief Kishore Updhyay were also present at the press conference.  The high court on Tuesday quashed an FIR registered against a journalist for a social media post alleging that a man from Jharkhand deposited money post demonetisation into the bank account of a couple related to the chief minister for the latter's benefit and issued instructions that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the matter.

Issuing the order, Justice Ravindra Maithani also said all documents related to the case be submitted before the court. Umesh Sharma, the journalist, had filed a petition in the court, seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him for the social media post, in which he had claimed that one Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of Harendra Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat for the personal benefit of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Bank statements were also attached with the post in support of the allegations. Sharma had claimed that Savita Rawat was the sister of the chief minister's wife.  Harendra Singh Rawat had filed a case against Sharma at a Dehradun police station on July 31, accusing him of blackmailing. He had claimed that the allegations levelled by the journalist were false and baseless and that Sharma had forged the bank statements.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal pleaded in the high court on behalf of Sharma. After hearing the parties, Justice Maithani quashed the FIR against Sharma and issued directions for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Killing of nine people: 24-year old sentenced to death by Telangana court in speedy trial

In one of the fastest trials and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a 24-year old man was on Wednesday sentenced to death by a court in Telangana in the sensational case of murder of nine people, including six members of a family, in Warr...

US to open embassy in Maldives: Pompeo

The US will open an embassy in Maldives, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday as the held talks with leadership of the strategically located island nation in the Indian Ocean, weeks after the two countries clinched a key de...

Govt issues notification on safety requirements for construction equipment vehicles

The government on Wednesday said it has issued a notification laying down safety requirements like visual display, handrail and seat belt anchorages for construction equipment vehicles in order to ensure safety while the vehicles are on roa...

Nayara to expand petrol pump network by 25 pc in 1-2 yrs

Nayara Energy, Indias biggest private fuel retailer, plans to expand its network of petrol pumps by one-fourth to 7,300 in the next 1-2 years before hitting a pause button to assess demand, its Chief Executive Officer B Anand said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020