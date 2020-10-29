Bineesh Kodiyeri summoned again in Bengaluru drug case

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Thursday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate and was questioned in connection with the allegations of his links with an accused in Bengaluru drug case. This is the third time Bineesh is appearing before the ED officials.

"He is being questioned at the zonal office," a source in the ED said. Last time, the ED officials had grilled Bineesh for about six hours over his financial dealings with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop.

The central agency's move came following charges of links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug seizure case. Earlier, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently.

Youth League General Secretary P K Firos had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it. Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.