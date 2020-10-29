Former Churu zila pramukh Banarasi Meghwal passes away

Former Churu zila pramukh Banarasi Meghwal, the daughter of Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, died on Thursday, sources said. She suddenly fell sick in Sujangarh, Churu and was being taken to Jaipur for treatment but died on the way.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders condoled the death of Meghwal. Her father Bhanwar Lal Meghwal has been hospitalised since May this year after he suffered brain haemorrhage.