Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese, U.S. military chiefs hold crisis communication, says China defence ministry

Esper said the United States "has no intention of creating a military crisis with the Chinese," according to Wu. "We urge the U.S. to walk the talk, keep its promise, and take measures to prevent provoking China military in the air and sea," Wu said, adding that China will resolutely counter-strike if provoked with an attack at sea.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:34 IST
Chinese, U.S. military chiefs hold crisis communication, says China defence ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese and U.S. military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid heightened tensions between the two military superpowers this year in the South China Sea, with the United States denying a report on a possible drone attack.

The exchange, days ahead of the U.S. elections, came as U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper toured Asia with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they had urged countries to cooperate with the United States to confront the security threats posed by China, a position China has criticised as a Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset. The Chinese and U.S. militaries held a video conference meeting about crisis communication on Oct. 28-29, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

According to Wu, Esper denied a media report about the United States studying a plan to attack Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea using an MQ-9 drone in the event that the U.S. presidential election was not looking favourable for President Donald Trump. Esper said the United States "has no intention of creating a military crisis with the Chinese," according to Wu.

"We urge the U.S. to walk the talk, keep its promise, and take measures to prevent provoking China military in the air and sea," Wu said, adding that China will resolutely counter-strike if provoked with an attack at sea. Both militaries will exchange views via video conferencing on humanitarian aid in mid-November and on maritime security before the end of the year, Wu said.

The Pentagon did not say if Esper specifically took part in the talks, but said they were an opportunity to create principles to "prevent and manage crisis and reduce risk to forces." "The two sides agreed on the importance of establishing mechanisms for timely communication during a crisis, as well as the need to maintain regular communication channels to prevent crisis and conduct post-crisis assessment," a Pentagon statement said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Evacuation orders lifted as crews make headway on Southern California wildfires

Two California wildfires, which forced 130,000 Orange County residents from their homes earlier this week, were largely contained on Thursday, though smoke still fouled the air in the surrounding communities, officials said. The last of sev...

Ukraine's Zelenskiy promises action as allies sound alarm over reform rollback

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised swift action on Thursday and warned Ukraine could lose international aid and support after a Constitutional Court this week ruled to abolish some anti-corruption laws. The court said it saw as excessiv...

Netflix raises monthly charges for US customers, shares jump

Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the companys shares climbing nearly 5. Netflix increased the cost of its standard ...

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.Global daily COVID-19 cases have risen by nearly 25 in less than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020