Adopt proactive approach to fulfil people's needs during winter months: J-K LG to officers

Sinha reviewed the preparedness and logistical arrangements of various departments for the winter in a meeting at Raj Bhavan here, the spokesman said. He said the Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to adopt a proactive approach to address the needs and requirements of the people, especially those living in far-flung and snow-bound areas.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed officers in the union territory to adopt a proactive approach to address the needs and requirements of the people, an official spokesman said. Sinha reviewed the preparedness and logistical arrangements of various departments for the winter in a meeting at Raj Bhavan here, the spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to adopt a proactive approach to address the needs and requirements of the people, especially those living in far-flung and snow-bound areas. Sinha asked them to be responsive and take comprehensive measures to minimise the difficulties of common people, work at grassroots level and reach out to the people to address their genuine concerns.

The LG also directed the officers to put committed efforts to ensure uninterrupted drinking water and power supply and timely restoration, availability of public utilities such as firewood, ration, medicines and other basic amenities and essential supplies. Necessary directions were passed to maintain sufficient stock of firewood, fuel, food grains, and medicines, especially in remote and difficult terrain areas, the spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor directed the Power Development Department to maintain the availability of buffer stock in the district headquarters, besides ensuring proper functioning of existing transmission lines, transformers, electrical equipment, repair workshops, timely repairs and replacement of the damaged infrastructure and equipment. The Lt Governor set a deadline of 24 hours for urban areas and 48 hours for rural areas for replacement of transformers, barring difficult and inaccessible areas, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor stressed upon close monitoring of the functioning of the power distribution and transmission channels in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the harsh winter days. Reviewing the preparedness of Jal Shakti Department, he set the deadline of the same day in urban areas and within the next day in rural areas for resolving water supply and repair problems.

Laying special emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity and proper Traffic management, Sinha directed the officers to rationalise the deployment of snow clearing machinery and equipment for snow clearance from all main and internal roads, the spokesman said. All the requisite arrangements must be made in advance for the stranded passengers on the national highway and other important district and town roads, besides putting a check on unnecessary and unruly movements on the national highway for smooth vehicular movement, Sinha told the officers.

The Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to issue weather advisories in time and make every necessary emergency facility available to render critical help in any contingent situation. Sinha also passed directions for setting up of control rooms in every district headquarters and asked deputy commissioners to monitor and resolve grievances of the people pertaining to power, water, essential supplies, health services, road connectivity, and emergency evacuation and rescue.

