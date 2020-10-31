Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenia, Azerbaijan vow to avoid targeting residential areas

Armenia and Azerbaijan have promised to avoid shelling residential areas amid the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a pledge that follows a day of talks in Geneva even as Azerbaijani troops pushed deeper into the separatist territory.

PTI | Yerevan | Updated: 31-10-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 09:57 IST
Armenia, Azerbaijan vow to avoid targeting residential areas
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Armenia and Azerbaijan have promised to avoid shelling residential areas amid the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a pledge that follows a day of talks in Geneva even as Azerbaijani troops pushed deeper into the separatist territory. The two sides on Friday agreed that they "will not deliberately target civilian populations or non-military objects in accordance with international humanitarian law".

They also promised to help recover and exchange the remains of soldiers left on the battlefield and in a week's time submit lists of prisoners of war for the purpose of "providing access and eventual exchange". The talks between foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were sponsored by the so-called Minsk Group of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which is co-chaired by Russia, the US and France. The co-chairs said in a statement issued after the talks that Armenia and Azerbaijan also promised to offer their proposals regarding possible cease-fire verification mechanisms.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest outburst of hostilities began September 27 and left hundreds and perhaps thousands dead, marking the worst escalation of fighting since the war's end. A US-brokered truce frayed immediately after it took effect Monday, just like two previous cease-fires negotiated by Russia. The warring sides have repeatedly blamed each other for violations.

During Friday's talks, co-chairs of the Minsk Group urged the sides to honour their cease-fire commitments. "The Co-Chairs will continue working with the sides intensively to find a peaceful settlement of the conflict," they said in a statement. While the top diplomats held tense talks in Geneva, Azerbaijani forces continued pressing their offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh after more than a month of heavy fighting.

Intense clashes were going on in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia's Defence Ministry said. The Azerbaijani military reported that areas in the Terter and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan came under Armenian shelling. On Thursday, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist leader said Azerbaijani troops had advanced to within 5 kilometres (about 3 miles) of a strategically located town just south of the region's capital, Stepanakert.

In a sombre acknowledgment of Azerbaijani gains, Arayik Harutyunyan urged residents to mobilise all their resources to fend off the attack on Shushi, a town that sits on the main road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. "The one who controls Shushi controls Nagorno-Karabakh," Harutyunyan said, standing next to the Shushi cathedral that was badly damaged by Azerbaijani shelling earlier this month.

In Stepanakert, a group of people boarded a bus bound for Armenia to escape the fighting. "I don't want to leave. I want to stay home in the village but they told us that we should leave," said Valya Sogomonyan, who fled her village in the Askeran region. "Azerbaijanis are shelling our village. We are leaving our house and all our things behind." Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force after three decades of international mediation have produced no result. He said that Armenia must pledge to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh as a condition for a lasting truce.

Azerbaijani troops, which have relied on strike drones and long-range rocket systems supplied by Turkey, have reclaimed control of several regions on the fringes of Nagorno-Karabakh and forged into the separatist territory from the south. According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 1,166 of their troops and 39 civilians have been killed. Azerbaijani authorities haven't disclosed their military losses, but say the fighting has killed at least 91 civilians and wounded 400.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that, according to Moscow's information, the actual death toll was significantly higher and nearing 5,000..

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordana Brewster, James Badge Dale to feature in 'On Our Way'

Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster and James Badge Dale are among the actors cast for upcoming indie feature On Our Way. The surreal drama marks the directorial debut of actor Sophie Lane Curtis and she will stainr the movie as well, r...

Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pak Parliament: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth of last years Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, has been accepted in Pakistan Parliament. He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death o...

'Veep' actor Tim Simons and Ari'el Stachel round out cast of 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wildes sophomore directorial project, Dont Worry Darling has added actors Tim Simons And Ariel Stachel to its cast. They join previously announced cast members Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan on the...

US-India relationship has bipartisan support; important to any administration: Top US official

US-India relationship has bipartisan support in this country and it will be important to any administration as Americans fundamentally believe that the two nations are strong, more secure and prosperous when they are working together on glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020