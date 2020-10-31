Left Menu
Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said that inspite of the repeated directions, the State Pollution Control Board is failing in its duty in recovery compensation on 'Polluter Pay' principle and taking other coercive measures.

Pointing out that "there was a failure of State Administration in fixing personal accountability of the law violators to the detriment of the citizens, the bench said, "These actions are directly hit by the judgement of the Supreme Court in Paryavaran Suraksha v. UOI, (2017) mandating that all steps for requisite treatment plants must be completed by 31.3.2018 after which coercive measures must be taken against the Secretary to the Govt, Urban Development." The tribunal issued the direction in its order dated October 28 while hearing a petition, filed by Kiran Ramdas Kamble, seeking remedial action against the discharge of untreated sewage water into the Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district of Maharashtra.

"We direct Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to look into the matter and take remedial action including action against the erring officers of the State and file an affidavit of compliance before the next date," the bench said listing the matter for further hearing on February 23, 2021. (ANI)

