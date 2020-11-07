Left Menu
Development News Edition

IUML legislator arrested in Kerala gold jewellery scam Adds details

"He has been arrested under three cases and currently, the probe team is investigating 77 cases against him," a senior police official told PTI. However, police said as many as 115 cases have been registered against the MLA in Kasaragod and Kannur districts on complaints from investors, mostly workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:36 IST
IUML legislator arrested in Kerala gold jewellery scam Adds details
The Manjeshwaram MLA was called in for questioning by the Special Investigation Team this morning and his arrest was recorded by evening, police said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a blow to the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala ahead of Local body polls next month, an IUML legislator M C Kamaruddin was arrested on Saturday in connection with cases registered against him in a multi-crore financial fraud relating to the gold jewellery business. The Manjeshwaram MLA was called in for questioning by the Special Investigation Team this morning and his arrest was recorded by evening, police said.

The arrest was under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of Kerala Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act and section 3 and 5 of the banning of unregulated deposit schemes act. "He has been arrested under three cases and currently, the probe team is investigating 77 cases against him," a senior police official told PTI.

However, police said as many as 115 cases have been registered against the MLA in Kasaragod and Kannur districts on complaints from investors, mostly workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF). While UDF convener M M Hassan said the arrest was politically motivated, Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said: "let the law take its course." Kamaruddin, who is the chairman of Fashion Gold Jewellery, also maintained that his arrest was "politically motivated." "This is a politically motivated case. My case is coming up in the High Court on Monday.No notice was issued to me before the arrest. The government is trying to hide its faults by arresting me.

They cannot destroy me by any of this," Kamaruddin told reporters as he was being taken to a hospital for COVID-19 test soon after his arrest. Another district leader of IUML, T K Pookoya Thangal, who is also the Managing Director of Fashion Gold, around which the fraud has taken place, was also called to the SP office in Kasaragod, police said The IUML leadership had given the MLA six months time to repay the amounts taken from the investors.

Following the arrest, the IUML has called for an urgent meeting at Kozhikode on Sunday.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where ...

Maha: Son keeps food stall shut for the day, man ends life

A 55-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane after getting annoyedat his son for not opening his food stall for business oneparticular day, police said on SaturdayThe man lived in Khemani locality and the family runsa...

C'garh: Two boys drown in river during b'day celebration

A birthday celebration by a group of friends on the riverbank turned into tragedy on Saturday when two of them drowned near Kondagaon town in Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon near Chargaon dam on the Naran...

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium-intensity e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020