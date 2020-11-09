Germany: Biden won't focus on NATO defence spending target as much as Trump

Germany: Biden won't focus on NATO defence spending target as much as TrumpReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:09 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday that not everything would change under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden but much would get better.
U.S. President Donald Trump has frequently complained that Germany has failed to raise defence spending to 2% of economic output as mandated by the NATO military alliance. Maas said he did not think that the spending target would be in focus as much under Biden as under Trump.
Maas said the argument over defence spending would not end under Biden but would be conducted in a different style.
