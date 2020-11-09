Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fighting rages around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says

People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on Sunday when President Ilham Aliyev announced his country's forces had taken Shusha, which sits on a mountain top overlooking Nagorno-Karabakh's main city, Stepanakert. Armenia denied the mountain enclave's ethnic Armenian forces had lost control of the city Armenians call Shushi, but said fighting around it was heavy.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:32 IST
Fighting rages around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says

Armenia reported heavy fighting around a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, a day after Azerbaijan said it had captured it in a major breakthrough after six weeks of bloodshed. People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on Sunday when President Ilham Aliyev announced his country's forces had taken Shusha, which sits on a mountain top overlooking Nagorno-Karabakh's main city, Stepanakert.

Armenia denied the mountain enclave's ethnic Armenian forces had lost control of the city Armenians call Shushi, but said fighting around it was heavy. "The combat in the vicinity of Shushi goes on. The Nagorno-Karabakh army units are successfully carrying out their mission, depriving the enemy of the initiative," said Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.

Emboldened by Turkish support, Azerbaijan has since Sept. 27 retaken much of the land in and around Nagorno-Karabakh that it lost in a war over the breakaway territory which killed an estimated 30,000 in the 1990s. Several thousand people are feared killed in the latest flare-up of the conflict over territory which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Three ceasefires have failed in the past six weeks and Azerbaijan's superior weaponry and battlefield gains have reduced its incentive to seek a lasting peace deal. Shusha, or Shushi, is bordered by sheer cliffs and could serve as a staging post for an Azeri assault on Stepanakert, military and political analysts said.

Its population was predominantly made up of Azeris before the 1991-94 war, and it is culturally significant to both sides. RUSSIA AND TURKEY LOOK ON

Russia, which held vast influence in the South Caucasus during Soviet times, has a defence pact with Armenia but also has good relations with Azerbaijan, a gas and oil-producing state whose pipelines have not been affected by the fighting. Military analysts say direct Russian military involvement in the conflict is unlikely unless Armenia itself is deliberately attacked, and that Turkey will probably not step up its involvement if Azeri advances continue.

In the latest fighting, Azerbaijan's defence ministry denied Armenian reports that its forces were shelling Stepanakert, and accused Armenian forces of firing at Azeri positions along the two former Soviet republics' border. Armenia denied this. Azerbaijan said positions in its Tovuz and Gadabay regions were under fire, and Armenia reported fighting in various parts of the combat zone.

(Additional reporting by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Jon Boyle)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...

Britain's Internal Market Bill a vital safety net, says PM's spokesman

Britains government sees the clauses in the Internal Market Bill as a vital safety net to protect the Northern Irish peace process and protect trade in the country, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. In a message t...

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Rome Italy, November 9 ANISputnik Italian doctors on Monday urged the authorities to impose a general stay-at-home regime throughout the country to combat the resurgent COVID-19 epidemic, the National Federation of Physicians and Dentists F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020