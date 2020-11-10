Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disproportionate assets case: CBI files case against former Cochin Port Trust secretary

The CBI has filed a case against the then secretary of Cochin Port Trust, Cyril C George, for allegedly possessing assets worth over Rs 90 lakh, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:25 IST
Disproportionate assets case: CBI files case against former Cochin Port Trust secretary

The CBI has filed a case against the then secretary of Cochin Port Trust, Cyril C George, for allegedly possessing assets worth over Rs 90 lakh, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Tuesday. It is alleged that George had amassed the assets during his tenure, from January 1, 2004, to December 31, 2013, in his as well as his family members names, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after filing the case, conducted searches at his office and residential premises, a spokesperson of the agency said. This led to the recovery of documents, including sale deeds, share certificates, statement of immovable property and mutual fund receipts, and bank account details, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

AP minister launches second phase of Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna on Tuesday launched the second phase of the Jagananna Chedodu welfare scheme with the transfer of the benefit amount into the accounts of eligible ...

WRAPUP 3-As Trump challenges Biden victory, attorney general OKs fraud probes

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with longshot legal challenges to his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in last weeks election, as Republican officials at the state and federal level lined up behind him. Pennsyl...

Mink cull puts Denmark's government in legal pinch

The Danish government will put forward hastily drawn up legislation on Tuesday to back up its order for a mass mink cull after admitting it had no legal basis for the measure aimed at preventing human contagion of a mutated coronavirus stra...

UP: BJP wins Unnao's Bangermau assembly seat by 31,398 votes

The ruling BJP retained the Unnaos Bangermau assembly seat after its candidate Shrikant Katiyar defeated Congress Arti Bajpai by 31,398 votesBangermau is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020