Disproportionate assets case: CBI files case against former Cochin Port Trust secretary

The CBI has filed a case against the then secretary of Cochin Port Trust, Cyril C George, for allegedly possessing assets worth over Rs 90 lakh, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Tuesday. It is alleged that George had amassed the assets during his tenure, from January 1, 2004, to December 31, 2013, in his as well as his family members names, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after filing the case, conducted searches at his office and residential premises, a spokesperson of the agency said. This led to the recovery of documents, including sale deeds, share certificates, statement of immovable property and mutual fund receipts, and bank account details, the spokesperson said.