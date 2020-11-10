DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 10

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, NOV. 10

** NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of four central Asian countries. ** TURKEY - Turkey appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as its treasury and finance minister to replace President Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak, the country's Official Gazette said on Tuesday. ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a security bloc led by China and Russia. The summit takes place via video conference. ** BERLIN - Bulgaria and North Macedonia hold annual summit as part of the Berlin process, focusing on 6 Balkan countries that are not members of the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends this year. ** TURKEY - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a joint news conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart. - 0830 GMT ** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to EU ambassadors during the 2020 Ambassadors Conference - 1100 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The President of the European Council Charles Michel speaks to EU ambassadors during the 2020 Ambassadors Conference - 1215 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli speaks to EU ambassadors during the 2020 Ambassadors Conference - 1330 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vestager gives a news conference on a competition case - 1130 GMT ** SOFIA - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will make statements online after leaders meeting under the Berlin Process initiative aimed at boosting regional cooperation between Western Balkan countries and their European integration. - 1200 GMT ABUJA/NIAMEY/FREETOWN/ACCRA - The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is leading a delegation of senior officials of the UN to Nigeria and three other West African countries, Niger, Sierra Leone and Ghana to discuss with governments and other stakeholders on strategies to rebuild after the devastations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nov. 11)

WASHINGTON D.C. - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will travel to the United States early next week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (to Nov.11) LONDON - U.N. climate finance envoy Mark Carney speaks ahead of Green Horizon virtual conference on climate change and finance in London. It will feature speakers including European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, and BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink - (to Nov.11) . GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (to Nov.14) PAJU, South Korea - Years after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden visited the inter-Korean border in the demilitarised zone (DMZ), South Korean tourists visiting the area react to his victory in the U.S. presidential election. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at virtual cluster conference 2020. - 0840 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum at online event. - 1400 GMT

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Pakistan to hold bilateral talks with the neighboring country's senior officials. BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via video conference as the Nov.15 deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal nears.

BRUSSELS – EU video conference of European affairs ministers. KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOV 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

** ATHENS - Εgyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will pay an official visit to Greece. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (to Nov. 12) BRUSSELS - EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell presents the bloc's action plan on gender equality and women empowerment in external relations for 2021-2025. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino to participate in the 10th Annual Flagship UBS European Conference - 1300 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents legislative proposals on EMA, ECDC mandates. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks to press on an EU directive on data governance. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference at the bloc's proposal for a regulation on serious cross-border threats to health and on "building a European health Union: preparedness and resilience" HANOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 12

** CAPE TOWN - Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera to visit South Africa amid Bushiri problems (to Nov. 13) MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino opens the conference on second digital dividend - 0800 GMT

GLOBAL - World Pneumonia Day. DUBLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses Irish webinar - 1300 GMT.

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders' Meeting in Malaysia. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest.

BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks alongside the labour minister and family minister - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meet on a contentious new pact on migration in the EU. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 14

GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 15

GLOBAL - World day of remembrance for road traffic victims. BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance.

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the opening of the 2020 SME Assembly for the German presidency - 0900 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet virtually to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 17

BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via videoconference on the mid-November deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa holds its annual investment conference, with this year's gathering focused on helping drive an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic (to Nov. 18). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. VUKOVAR, Croatia – 29th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's offshore renewable energy strategy. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis present the Commission's opinions on the draft budgetary plans. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 19 BRUSSELS - Leaders of the 27 countries forming the European Union will hold their second videoconference to discuss the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic - 1700 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact virtually with economic leaders, policymakers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (To Nov. 20) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 20

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women.

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 26

MUMBAI, India - 12th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 9th Anniversary of an Attack on the British Embassy by Dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters Angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 30

** ATHENS - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Athens following a recent online meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 1

TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7 ACCRA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

