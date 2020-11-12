Left Menu
Russia targets senior French, German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:55 IST
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Russia would soon announce the retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Last month the European Union, pushed by France and Germany, imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin over the poisoning. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Navalny, who received medical treatment in Germany.

