Real trouble if no Brexit breakthrough in 10 days - Irish foreign minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Trade talks between Britain and the European Union will be in real trouble if there is not a major breakthrough over the next week to 10 days, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"We really are in the last week to ten days of this, if there is not a major breakthrough over the next week to 10 days then I think we really are in trouble and the focus will shift to preparing for a no trade deal and all the disruption that that brings," Coveney told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.

"I think the British government understand only too well what's required for a deal this week, the real question is whether the political appetite is there to do it. I think we will (get a deal), that's been my prediction for a while but I won't be shocked if it all falls apart."

