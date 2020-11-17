Bail petition for M Sivasankar in Kerala gold smuggling case dismissed

A Principal Sessions Court in Kochi on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar in the case of money laundering in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case on Tuesday. M Sivasankar is in the judicial custody till November 26 in connection with the case after the Court had on November 12 remanded him to 14-days of judicial custody.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)